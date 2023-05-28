Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 28- June 2, 2023 predicts a week of romantic bliss

Weekly horoscope prediction says, you’re a powerhouse Leo, let’s see that fire!

﻿This week is all about pushing boundaries, Leo. Your natural flair for leadership is shining brighter than ever, so don’t be afraid to take charge. Keep your eyes open for opportunities that could help you achieve your long-term goals.

﻿This is a great week for Leo to unleash their inner lioness/lion and let the world see their power and strength. However, remember that with great power comes great responsibility. Take advantage of your charisma and use it to influence others positively. Be sure to use your confidence to get the job done without intimidating those around you. Keep a sharp eye out for unexpected opportunities that can benefit your long-term goals, but remember to stay humble and true to your principles.

﻿Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

The fire within you is blazing and your relationships could take on a whole new level of heat. This is the time to put yourself out there, embrace new relationships and spice up existing ones. However, be cautious not to steamroll over your loved ones and try to balance your fiery nature with empathy. Romance is definitely in the cards, so make the most of it!

﻿Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Your professional ambitions are running high this week. Keep a sharp eye on the bigger picture and make sure your plans align with your long-term career goals. Collaboration with others could be key, but ensure that you take the lead and bring your personal vision and values to the table. The potential to showcase your skills and earn some recognition is within your reach this week, so keep focused and motivated!

﻿Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

With your ambitious nature running high this week, your financial aspirations may follow suit. However, be cautious with how you handle your finances. Avoid taking any unnecessary risks, even if it appears like a surefire way to make a quick buck. Be prudent, practical, and strategic with your investments and be sure to exercise a reasonable level of restraint with your spending habits.

﻿Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

It’s time to work on the balance in your life, Leo. Maintain your self-discipline when it comes to your exercise and healthy eating habits. But, be careful not to push yourself too hard or be too hard on yourself. Make time to indulge in the things that make you happy, without any guilt. If you’re feeling off, consider seeking out a medical professional for an assessment, but don't jump to any hasty decisions about your health without consulting the experts. You’ve got this, just remember to maintain that perfect balance between your mental, physical, and spiritual self.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

