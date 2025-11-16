Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 16-22, 2025: Embrace happiness this week

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace happiness this week Be sincere in the relationship and ensure you also meet the professional requirements. No serious financial issues will exist, and you may also be healthy. Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have promised a professionally productive week. You may plan big financial investments this week. You will also have good health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You should be supportive, and there should not be any ego-related issues. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out. A new relationship will commence by midweek, and this will change your destiny. Beware of ego-related clashes within marital life, which demand the intervention of parents. Some love affairs will be toxic, and it is wise to come out of them this week. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

You must be ready to take up a new challenge at the workplace. There will be trouble associated with office politics. You need to settle it. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertising, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in plenty. Entrepreneurs can consider new expansion plans as the week is good in terms of both business and wealth.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. Some females will buy electronic appliances, while the first part of the week is also good for buying a new property. You can consider investments, especially in the stock market, as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Some male natives may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while driving, and also ensure you take all precautions while taking part in adventure sports. Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial, as it gives energy to the body. There will be minor bruises this week. Females will also complain about rashes on the skin.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)