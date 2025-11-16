Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 16-22, 2025: Embrace happiness this week
Leo Weekly Horoscope: A new relationship will commence by midweek, and this will change your destiny.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace happiness this week
Be sincere in the relationship and ensure you also meet the professional requirements. No serious financial issues will exist, and you may also be healthy.
Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have promised a professionally productive week. You may plan big financial investments this week. You will also have good health.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
You should be supportive, and there should not be any ego-related issues. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out. A new relationship will commence by midweek, and this will change your destiny. Beware of ego-related clashes within marital life, which demand the intervention of parents. Some love affairs will be toxic, and it is wise to come out of them this week. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
You must be ready to take up a new challenge at the workplace. There will be trouble associated with office politics. You need to settle it. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertising, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in plenty. Entrepreneurs can consider new expansion plans as the week is good in terms of both business and wealth.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. Some females will buy electronic appliances, while the first part of the week is also good for buying a new property. You can consider investments, especially in the stock market, as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Some male natives may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful while driving, and also ensure you take all precautions while taking part in adventure sports. Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial, as it gives energy to the body. There will be minor bruises this week. Females will also complain about rashes on the skin.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
