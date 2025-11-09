Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 9-15 2025: Be productive at the office

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your goals guide you Look for pleasant moments in romance this week and be productive at the office. Utilize the financial success to meet the monetary investment requirements. Leo Monthly Horoscope November: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to external interferences in the love affair. You may be serious about the relationship, but some vested interests may play a game to scathe the love affair. Beware of such attempts, and also ensure you maintain open communication with the lover. Spend more time with the lover, and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. Those who are married should stay away from extramarital love affairs.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Focus on the professional requirements. You will succeed in meeting most deadlines this week. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get a good profit. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Be a firm believer in karma, and you will see professional success this week. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. However, you need to have a proper financial plan this week. You may consider the stock market as an investment option. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate, as this is not the right time for that. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week, and ensure you have enough money in the coffers ready.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

While no major health issue will impact life, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful while lighting the gas stove or cutting vegetables. Some children will complain about rashes on the skin. You may also develop oral health issues. You may join a gym or yoga session in the middle of the week.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart