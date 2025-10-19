Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 19-25, 2025: Smart investment decisions

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your trademark The love life is prosperous this week. Consider new professional challenges that test your potential. Financial success permits smart investment decisions. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship is fabulous, and new love will hit you. Ensure you give the best at work this week. No major health or medical issues will trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Be compassionate, extra loving, and caring, as these factors will revive your bond and bring you both considerably closer to each other. Some relationships will have the interference of a third person, which may cause serious troubles. This can be your ex-lover or the parents of a friend of your partner. Avoid this situation to maintain the love life intact. You should also be careful not to hurt the feelings of your lover through words or gestures.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Those who are new in an office should be diplomatic while communicating with seniors. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would make a good profit. Some professionals will also require travelling for job reasons. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will come in this week. You may receive good returns from previous investments. Those who want to settle the financial issues with friends or relatives may pick the week. Females will plan a vacation abroad, and it is good to have a proper financial plan. Those who are into business will find good sources of funding. This week, you may contribute wealth to charity and can also provide financial assistance to a friend or relative.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You need to pay attention to the lifestyle. There will be issues associated with the stomach, legs, and eyes. Seniors may develop sleep disorders. Females must consult a doctor for oral health issues. Ensure you exercise regularly and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Those who drive should also be careful, as minor accidents may also happen this week.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)