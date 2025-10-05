Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 5-11, 2025: The cosmos brings steady progress this week

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bright Energy Opens New Paths toward Success This week brings bold choices; share kindness, act confidently, learn from feedback, accept help, and start small projects that highlight your skills and warm hearts. Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Leo, use courage but listen first. Work with calm energy to solve tasks and help others. Small leadership moments earn respect. Take rests to recharge. Share plans clearly with friends or family; their support will follow. Confidence paired with patience brings steady progress this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Bold gestures will shine, but gentle listening wins more. Show warmth and clear words to loved ones; compliments and small thoughtful actions matter. If single, smile at new people and join friendly gatherings; someone may notice your kindness. Avoid prideful remarks that can hurt feelings. Give space when others need it, and plan a simple shared activity to make memories.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

At work, lead with careful confidence and clear speech. Take charge of one key task and guide teammates kindly. Offer practical help when deadlines feel heavy; small steady support will be remembered. If presenting ideas, keep examples simple and show how they help the team. Avoid taking all credit; share praise. New chances may come from friends or mentors; answer calls and messages politely. A calm, brave step forward boosts reputation this week for sure.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks favorable if you plan with care. Save a small amount each week and avoid big purchases now. Check bills and pay ones that are urgent to prevent worries. If lending money, write simple notes and agree on dates. Small talks with family about shared expenses will clear confusion. Avoid risky investments or promises. A steady saving habit and honest money talks with loved ones bring security and calm this week for long term.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Energy stays bright if you follow simple habits: sleep on time, drink enough water, and step outside for fresh air each day. Try light exercise like walking, yoga, or stretches to keep muscles healthy. Eat balanced meals with fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy; avoid heavy fried foods and too many sweets. Keep a calm mind with short breathing breaks. If pain or worry stays, see a caring doctor or elder for gentle advice and rest.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)