Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 5-11, 2025: The cosmos brings steady progress this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 05:48 am IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Confidence paired with patience brings steady progress this week.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bright Energy Opens New Paths toward Success

This week brings bold choices; share kindness, act confidently, learn from feedback, accept help, and start small projects that highlight your skills and warm hearts.

Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Leo, use courage but listen first. Work with calm energy to solve tasks and help others. Small leadership moments earn respect. Take rests to recharge. Share plans clearly with friends or family; their support will follow. Confidence paired with patience brings steady progress this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Bold gestures will shine, but gentle listening wins more. Show warmth and clear words to loved ones; compliments and small thoughtful actions matter. If single, smile at new people and join friendly gatherings; someone may notice your kindness. Avoid prideful remarks that can hurt feelings. Give space when others need it, and plan a simple shared activity to make memories.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week
At work, lead with careful confidence and clear speech. Take charge of one key task and guide teammates kindly. Offer practical help when deadlines feel heavy; small steady support will be remembered. If presenting ideas, keep examples simple and show how they help the team. Avoid taking all credit; share praise. New chances may come from friends or mentors; answer calls and messages politely. A calm, brave step forward boosts reputation this week for sure.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Money looks favorable if you plan with care. Save a small amount each week and avoid big purchases now. Check bills and pay ones that are urgent to prevent worries. If lending money, write simple notes and agree on dates. Small talks with family about shared expenses will clear confusion. Avoid risky investments or promises. A steady saving habit and honest money talks with loved ones bring security and calm this week for long term.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Energy stays bright if you follow simple habits: sleep on time, drink enough water, and step outside for fresh air each day. Try light exercise like walking, yoga, or stretches to keep muscles healthy. Eat balanced meals with fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy; avoid heavy fried foods and too many sweets. Keep a calm mind with short breathing breaks. If pain or worry stays, see a caring doctor or elder for gentle advice and rest.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 5-11, 2025: The cosmos brings steady progress this week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On