Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 8-14, 2023 predicts unexpected surprises

23rd July to 22nd August

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Handle every problem with a smile

The weekly horoscope predicts a happy romantic relationship backed by professional success. Make smart financial investments and ensure future profits.

Troubleshoot every relationship issue with care. No professional issue will impact your performance while both wealth and health will also be perfect for you.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be fun-filled and there will be many positive changes including a change in the relationship status. Some Leos will need more space in their personal life and will find the interference of their partner highly irritating. Unexpected surprises can make the relationship stronger. You may also plan a vacation to have a great bonding. There can be some issues with the in-laws that need to be resolved.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Leos will see positive things in the official life. Some Leos will travel a lot for official reasons. A few natives will have arguments at the workplace but ensure things don’t get personal. Your performance will catch the attention of the management and will invite more opportunities to grow. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

You may consider more investments this week and this week is highly auspicious to even make smart financial decisions. Some Leos will be fortunate to buy a house or a car. You may also buy jewelry in the first half of the week. As per the financial horoscope, it is good to have a proper financial plan and guidance to invest in the speculative business. You will also resolve an old financial dispute with the sibling.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Have a happy week in terms of health. Despite minor illnesses associated with throat, eyes, and ears, you will be mostly healthy throughout the week. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and practice yoga or meditate every morning to start the day on a positive note.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON