Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 17-23, 2023 predicts medical horoscope in favour

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Resolve troubles in the life with principles

The weekly horoscope predicts a great week in terms of romance, career, wealth, and health. Check more accurate weekly horoscope predictions about you here.

This week, you will see interesting activities in the love life including a new proposal. Financial success will be at your side and the career will be at its best. You can also be confident about your health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate that your romantic life will be almost perfect this week. With no sign of disagreement or ego clash, you’ll enjoy the relationship. Some new love affairs will start in the first half of the week. Be sincere and trustworthy to the partner and openly discuss every issue to resolve them. Those who are married need to be careful while falling in love outside the married life as this will compromise your marital life. Some Leos will be lucky to get the backing of parents and this will also help in making crucial marriage-related decisions.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

This week will be highly productive but thickly packed. New responsibilities will make you stronger but ensure you take them seriously. Some challenges may seem difficult but you will resolve them with commitment, discipline, and sincerity. Your performance at the workplace will be good Businessmen will face some challenges, especially related to funds in the first half of the week. Students having an examination would need to put in a little extra effort this week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, you’ll be safe in terms of money. No major hiccup will trouble you this week. Freelancing or additional jobs will pour in wealth this week, which will help you buy gold, electronic devices, or even fashion accessories. Entrepreneurs should not launch a new venture this week but wait for a day or two. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market and speculative business can attempt the fortune as they are promised good future returns.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You may plan surgery this week as the medical horoscope is in its favor. Some females may develop breath-related issues which will need to attend a doctor. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

