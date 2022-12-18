Weekly Horoscope Libra, 18-24 December 2022: A good week for you

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives may have an exceptionally well-balanced body and mind this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, use this time to get in better shape physically and mentally by doing some endurance training so that you can face whatever challenges lie ahead with confidence and strength. The way you conduct yourself can have a significant impact on how others perceive you. The week may bring you and your spouse much happiness in your marriage. Moreover, a trip away may do you some good. You could possibly relax in the presence of nature. The state of Libra natives' finances does not look promising. Perhaps previous expenditures may not have produced the desired outcomes. Competing successfully in the workplace often requires going above and beyond what is expected. Proper care must be taken with property issues. Lack of enthusiasm, energy, and concentration may be plaguing some Libra students. Reading regularly may help you concentrate better than your current methods.

Libra Finance This Week

There could be an unexpected increase in costs impacting Libra natives' finances. Your regular expenditure plan may probably be disrupted. You can increase your chances of achieving financial stability by carefully planning your finances and monitoring your impulse purchases.

Libra Family This Week

It's possible that a happy event at home may allow Libra natives to spend time with loved ones. Never forget how rare and valuable these moments are. Libra natives may have finally reached inner tranquilly. Your loved ones have taken note, reacting enthusiastically; you should feel confident returning the favour.

Libra Career This Week

Work-wise, you might get more work to do if your supervisor decides to give you more responsibility. You may feel more pressured than usual due to your packed schedule. If you take things slowly, you may find that you can relax.

Libra Health This Week

Libra natives may continue to feel vigorous and be in excellent health. You may feel tremendously invigorated and contented after a spontaneous stroll or jog. Consult a professional if you're ready to take your fitness to the next level. Your mental and physical health will both benefit from this.

Libra Love Life This Week

Libra natives' romantic connection may finally begin to stabilize after experiencing significant upheaval. As a result, you and your significant other might have more opportunities to bond. In addition, spending time with them may probably help you keep the peace in your relationship with them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

