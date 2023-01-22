Weekly Horoscope Libra, 22-28 January 2023: A lively start to the week

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The upcoming week will be very successful for Libra natives. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, new opportunities to advance your career and financial situation are on the horizon, so you can expect a lively start to the week. In the face of challenges this week, rely on your wits and ingenuity to see you through. You'll undoubtedly achieve your goals. Investing wisely in the stock market may be profitable for you. There could be a number of ways for you to generate income. Choose wisely and partake in pursuits that fill you with good feelings to increase the number of satisfying experiences in your life. Involvement with family obligations will keep you busy, making it tough to focus on other priorities. So, proceed with caution. An old friend or acquaintance may reappear, increasing the likelihood of a romantic encounter. Ignoring constructive feedback from peers is a mistake. They need to keep up the good work and prove the people who doubted them wrong with high grades.

Libra Finance This Week

This week is not the time to make any major financial decisions, Libra natives. Poor judgement can also cause issues in the business world. Examine your choices carefully before it's too late. It's important that you keep your spending under control because every dollar will matter.

Libra Family This Week

Strive to resolve differences amicably and stay out of petty fights. Try to keep your sanity and comprehend others properly to avoid going crazy. You may need to reschedule a meeting or shift your focus at work to tend to family matters.

Libra Career This Week

If you can muster more resolve, it could improve how you fare in the workplace. The second half of the week should bring Libras some much-needed insight into their stalled paperwork. In some cases, this could save valuable time and ensure the timely completion of a crucial project.

Libra Health This Week

A change in diet can aid in the preservation of fitness and immunity. For some Libras, especially those who have been ill for a long time, this may mean a speedier recovery. Create a routine that works for you and your health.

Libra Love Life This Week

You'll get another chance at love this week. An old flame may send you a message with some news. As a single person, you have the option of considering rekindling old relationships. A creative proposal is possible for those who are remarrying.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

