Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 30- May 6 , 2023 predicts a productive week

Weekly horoscope prediction says, balance heart and mind for successful results this week, Libra. This week, Libra needs to bring into balance the heart and the mind. Re-focus your attention on creative and loving projects to bring new energy and confidence. Even in difficult times, don't forget to show your appreciation and seek balance to keep things going strong. Libra Weekly Horoscope, April 30- May 6, 2023 This week, Libra needs to bring into balance the heart and the mind.

This week, it’s all about balancing your heart and mind. The romantic planet, Venus, makes its yearly transit of your opposite sign Aries. The main focus is finding an emotional equilibrium as it impacts relationships, both in and out of the workplace. Love and creative interests also bring a beautiful emotional resonance, so it’s worth investing your time.

Libra Love Horoscope:

This is a passionate time as the planet of love and romance Venus enters Aries. When romantic matters arise, don't shy away from discussing what your heart needs. However, use a tactful approach in all conversations as your enthusiasm could lead to an emotionally-charged result. You are the sign of the Scales and it is time to weigh both your own wants and your partners.

Libra Career Horoscope:

It's time to regroup and focus your ambition on both creative and logical career choices. While ambition is required to reach success, remember to consider all aspects, practical and romantic. With Venus at your helm, all aspects should come into harmony as they would impact on one another and achieve desired goals in both love and work.

Libra Money Horoscope:

Financial concerns arise this week but remember, don't let ambition overwhelm you. With balance and compassion, decisions should be carefully weighed. Now is the time to consider and capitalize on creative solutions, which can give an extra boost and add the necessary layers of security. Don’t forget to save your efforts for the long run.

Libra Health Horoscope:

Mental and physical energy should remain balanced and not neglected. Timely decision-making requires ample rest, but also a sensible and disciplined attitude. Try not to go overboard in activities as overextending can be draining. Alternatively, a hot yoga session might provide that extra release of endorphins.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON