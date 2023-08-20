Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 20-26, 2023 predicts a productive week for students

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you symbolize love

Resolve love issues while professional challenges will be easier to handle. Avoid rifts both in personal and office life. Wealth is an issue this week.

Troubleshoot old rifts within the relationship this week to have a good romantic life. Avoid office politics to professionally grow. Your health is good but financial troubles will exist.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Some long-distance relationships may not work out this week and problems will get severe. It is important to resolve every issue before things go out of hand. Unfortunately, Libras can face a breakup this week but do not despair as new love is waiting for you. Handle love-related problems with care. Some Libras will be sensitive but you need to know that a love life needs to be based on sensibility. Be realistic in the romance to stay happy.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Handle all job-related problems with confidence. Expect new responsibilities and do not say no to any new role. Instead, make use of every opportunity to ensure your professional success. Some Libras will travel this week for job reasons. Healthcare professionals, marketing persons, lawyers, and civil engineers may change the organization this week. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for exams of the same, the week will be highly productive.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance carefully this week. Maintain a balance between both income and expenses as you need to save for the rainy day. Some Libras will find investment a safe option and you may consider stock market and mutual funds along with speculative e-business smart options for tomorrow. However, it is good to take the help of a financial expert for guidance. Businessmen will see profits but some entrepreneurs may have problems in raising funds this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

While the health horoscope predicts good general health, some Libras may have body aches, muscle pain, hypertension, and oral issues. It is good to consult a doctor whenever needed. Seniors should not lift heavy objects in the first half of the week. Ensure you practice a healthy diet rich in nuts, cereals, fruits, and vegetables.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

