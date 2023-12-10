Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts a happy weekend

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Display patience in affairs this week Stay happy in both personal & professional life. Financial prosperity promises large-scale smart investments. Your health also has a positive note this week. Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 10-16, 2023: Stay happy in both personal & professional life.

Resolve all love-related issues in your life to stay happy while spending time with your partner. Be sincere on the job and this will bring in good results this week. Financially you will be good and your health is also fine.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You will see minor issues related to egos in the first part of the week that need to be settled before things go out of control. Be careful to give personal space to your lover and also value opinions which will strengthen the bonding. Some Libras will get the acceptance from the seniors and will also make the final call on the marriage. Always be committed to the partner and do not let the trust go down in a relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are into construction, manufacturing, education, hospitality, or fashion industry will see plenty of opportunities to prove their mettle. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. Entrepreneurs are lucky to settle issues with authorities and can also consider launching new ventures or ideas that may work out in the future.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

This is a prosperous week as wealth will flow in from different sources. The first part of the week will see investments in real estate, jewelry, and the stock market. You may inherit a family property or will also win a legal dispute. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children while female entrepreneurs will see new options to augment the business to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

While the general health is good this week, you may also consider skipping both tobacco and alcohol. Some seniors may develop breathing complaints and may require medical attention. Those who are into adventure sports must be careful while taking part in mountain biking. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857