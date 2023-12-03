Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts tension in your finances

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says,Gracefully Navigate Life's Rhythmic Symphony

The cosmos is aligning in a way that might cause unexpected turbulence in different aspects of your life, Libra. However, your ability to maintain balance and harmony will see you through.

Libra, your air element ensures your affinity for peace, justice, and harmony. But the chaos of the universe may slightly ruffle your composed self this week. From minor clashes at home or the workplace, you might be tossed into an uncomfortable, murky state. Yet, remember that the still waters run deep. Use your signature tact, grace, and intellect to smooth over conflicts, fostering understanding and unity.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance for Libra this week may bring the calm after the storm. Relationship struggles of the recent past could settle down, bringing much-needed peace and harmony. This newfound clarity could usher a renewed commitment in existing relationships, bolstering the bond. If single, it is the perfect time to embark on the journey to find love.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

This week presents opportunities to grow and enhance your career, dear Libra. Expect hurdles and minor disputes that might ruffle your feathers, but view these as platforms to polish your negotiating and diplomacy skills. This could potentially enhance your standing and credibility within the organization. Don't get caught up in trivial conflicts, rather see the larger picture and stride towards it.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

Monetary concerns will be high on the agenda for Libra. Any quick or careless financial decisions might have serious implications. Therefore, cautious scrutiny is suggested when dealing with substantial money matters. Treading lightly and seeking expert advice is essential for beneficial outcomes. Keep a sharp eye out for potential investments but avoid diving headlong into anything that sounds too good to be true.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

In terms of health, prioritizing your physical well-being is a must. This could include incorporating an exercise routine or balanced diet plan into your schedule. Neglecting your health for other responsibilities may trigger some unforeseen medical conditions. Listen to your body, take time to unwind, replenish your energy and relax your mind.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

