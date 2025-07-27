Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 27-August 2, 2025: A sparking love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 04:37 am IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Love will bloom in your life this week.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge will upset you

Be sensible in the love affair and consider new responsibilities in the job that will help display your caliber. Wealth permits smart investments this week.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Love will bloom in your life this week. Your innovative ideas will work out on the job No serious issue will impact the financial status. However, health can be a concern.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Happiness will be there in the relationship. Spare time for the lover and prefer a vacation this weekend where you may also make crucial decisions related to the future of the love affair. You may also consider discussing the relationship with the parents for their approval. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can lead to tremors this week. You must value the personal space of the lover and not impose your opinions on the partner which may otherwise have a negative impact.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your communication is important at work. Avoid confrontations at the office, especially with seniors. Some professionals will travel this week while your decision-making power will be tested. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules and government employees can expect a change in location. Businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. There will be no shortage of funds and this ensures smooth movement of business. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to put in more effort this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will exist this week. However, it is good to be careful while spending. Those who have immediate funds may take the help of siblings. Some natives will buy or sell a property while stock, trade, and speculative business may also bring good income. The second part of the week is also good for resolving monetary issues with friends.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to bones and athletes may develop minor injuries. Children may also have cuts while playing. The natives may develop breathing issues and seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas. Do not let minor injuries go unattended. Drink plenty of water this week and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
