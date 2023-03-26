Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 26- April 1, 2023 predicts a stable

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Weekly astrological prediction says this week is looking to be an exciting one for Libra natives' family life as it is predicted to be excellent. You are expected to enjoy quality time with your loved ones, whether it be a family picnic or just a gathering. Finances are also looking good, with potential for growth and stability. Romance also looks to be in your favour this week, with a strong feeling of love and trust. You may even receive a marriage proposal or experience an exciting date night. Your health is fairly good, but it is suggested to focus on stress management and wellness to maintain balance. Libra natives' professional front also has fair prospects with opportunities for growth and development. The property sector looks positive, with potential for good returns and investment opportunities. Academics and other aspects of life are also looking fairly good. However, travel may not be favourable this week. It is important to prioritize your health and well-being, focus on maintaining a good work-life balance and make wise financial decisions for a successful and fulfilling week ahead.

Libra Finance This Week

Libra natives' financial life is looking good this week. You may receive unexpected monetary gains or have a lucky streak in investments. You should be mindful of your spending and focus on wealth management for a stable financial future.

Libra Family This Week

Your relationships with your loved ones will be strong and supportive. You may plan a family gathering or a religious ceremony to strengthen your bond with your family. Youngsters may bag a lucrative job.

Libra Career This Week

You may receive an appraisal or promotion at work or consider a job change. However, managing your workload and taking breaks are also important to avoid burnout. Manage your time well to shoulder all responsibilities efficiently.

Libra Health This Week

Libra natives' health this week is fairly good. You should focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper exercise, nutrition, and stress management. Consider visiting a wellness expert or incorporating yoga into your routine for a boost in physical and mental well-being.

Libra Love Life This Week

This week is shaping up to be a good one for your love life. Whether you're single or in a relationship, you may experience positive growth and a deeper connection with your partner. You may plan a date night or consider a marriage proposal.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

