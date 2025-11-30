Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 30- December 6, 2025: Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a game changer Look for the best moments to express love to your crush. Be successful in your job. Handle wealth diligently and also ensure you stay healthy throughout the week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay happy in love and skip all sorts of arguments. Your performance at work deserves accolades. Though your financial status is good, avoid lending a large amount to someone. You are also healthy this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You should also be ready to provide personal space in the relationship. Females can expect more than one proposal, and surprisingly, you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker, or classmate. You should also be willing to share emotions with your lover this week, which will strengthen the bonding. Though minor tremors will exist in long-distance relationships, you may take a call on marriage.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. You must be careful about losing your temper at team sessions. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. You may go ahead with the purchase of electronic devices and home appliances, but professional guidance is helpful in crucial investment decisions. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Some females will buy jewelry. There will also be relief from tax-related issues.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Avoid unhealthy eating habits and exercise early morning. You may also join a gym in the first part of the week. Some females may have issues associated with skin infection. Seniors should be careful about their diet. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities this week, and you should also say no to both alcohol and tobacco.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)