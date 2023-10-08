Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 8-14, 2023 predicts professional growth

23rd September to 22nd October

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says sail in a troubled sea to be victorious

Your love life will be fabulous this week with no major troubles. Resolve every professional challenge to ensure career growth. New changes will happen.

Your love relationship will brighten up your life. Minor challenges would exist at the office but you’ll resolve them. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Keep egos out of the love life this week. Some Libras will be happy to settle the disputes and this week is good to work on troubles. Some relationships that are on the verge of breakups will be back to normal. Those married female Libras who are uncomfortable with the interference of the husband’s family must talk to the spouse to resolve it. Single Libras can expect to meet someone new in the first half of the week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be there. Keep emotions out of the professional life and this will ensure you perform diligently. Some seniors, including team leaders and managers, are required to make strict decisions that may personally disturb a few coworkers. However, you need to do it as professional success is your motto. IT and healthcare professionals will have targets that seem impossible. But ensure you accomplish them without much hiccup.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, wealth is at your side this week. Wealth will pour in from different sources and you will be in a good condition to invest in property of the stock market. You may also renovate the house and is week. You can take the guidance of a financial expert to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Online lottery will also bring in good results this week. Those who want to quit the job and launch a business idea will find the week fruitful.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Handle your health with care. Some Libra natives will be happy to recover from old medical issues. Senior Libras can develop breath-related issues or pain at the joints and may need medical attention somewhere in the middle of the week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

