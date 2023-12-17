Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts a happy romantic life

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 17, 2023 01:53 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for Dec 17-23, 2023 to know your Weekly astrological predictions.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be creative and productive this week!

Ensure a happy romantic life this week and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Both wealth and health rank are high in the horoscope.

Settle the troubles in the love life and also take the tasks at the office seriously. Handle wealth smartly and wisely. You are also fortunate in terms of health this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

The love life is packed with fun and adventure. Spend more time to share every emotion. You must also stop the interference of an outsider in the love affair, which can cause serious troubles. Married Pisces natives must avoid extramarital affairs this week as your spouse will catch you red-handed. Single Pisces natives will be lucky to find a new love and embrace the relationship with happiness. Married females may get conceived and you can plan to expand the family.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Despite concerns at the workplace, your productivity will be good and this also ensures better career prospects. Office politics is not a good option this week and you must also be ready to travel. Those who are into law, architecture, automobiles, healthcare, hospitality, and education will have a busy schedule. Government officers can expect a rise and even a change in the location.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity permits you smart investments. You may try the fortune in the stock market and speculative business. Some Pisces natives will buy a new property and vehicle. You may also donate an amount to charity and settle all pending dues without difficulty. Entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new locations as new funds will flow in through new partnerships and promoters.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will give you a concern. However, it is wise to be careful about the diet. Skip oily food and instead have more nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Diabetic patients should not miss the medications this week. Seniors may have pain at joints and some Pisces females may also develop gynecological complaints. Children may have bruises while playing but they won’t be serious.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

