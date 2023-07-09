Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts a chance to travel abroad

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, no storm stops your sail

Stay calm whenever a spat breaks out in an affair this week. Also, you need to be loyal and diplomatic in your job. Achieve the tasks with maximum output.

Be sensible in the relationship this week. Maintain a positive attitude towards life and respect your partner. Similarly, your office too will respect you for the commitment and sincerity to achieve the tasks.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments this week as this may cause severe damage to the relationship. Be tolerant and patient in life, especially while you handle domestic disputes. Your partner may not be mature enough to take criticism and this can cause severe problems. As unwanted pregnancy can happen, female Pisces natives need to be careful. Married girls may find the interference of the spouse’s family highly toxic. An office romance may sound good but married Pisces natives need to stay out of it for good reasons.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will be successful in finding opportunities to grow. Multitasking will benefit you in donning multiple hats. Your seniors will be happy about your performance and will assign you new responsibilities. Some Pisces natives will also travel abroad this week. Sales and marketing persons will need to work on their strategies to be successful. Businessmen will have licensing or policy issues with the authorities and you need to resolve this crisis to be successful.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

This week, you’ll be safe in terms of finance. As there will be prosperity in life, you may consider donating to charity. You may also require spending on legal issues associated with a sibling this week. Those who are into business can confidently expand the business as there will be no shortage of funds.

Spend wisely as you don’t need to lose the entire money by the weekend.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Handle every health issue with care. Stay stress-free by keeping the office pressure outside the home. Spend more time with the family and plan a weekend holiday this week. Ensure that your diet is perfect this week and it is free from fat and sugar. Minor ailments may trouble you but they won't be highly serious.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

