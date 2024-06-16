Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 16-22, 2024 predicts ruckus in love relationships

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, celebrate every bit of your life Pay attention to your work and ensure the love affair is intact this week. No major professional challenge will come up while financial success exists. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 16-22, 2024: Keep the over happy and resolve the issues of the past.

Keep the over happy and resolve the issues of the past. Your commitment at work will add value to the profile. Both wealth and health will be positive this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your statements as your lover may misinterpret on to create a ruckus in the relationship. Do not lose your temper during arguments and try to pamper your partner. Some females will find the relationship toxic and suffocating and may walk out of it. The second part of the week is good to propose to your crush and get a positive response. Females may feel the interference of the partner’s family is beyond the limit.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Be sincere at the workplace and shun ego-related arguments. You must focus on productivity. Stay away from controversies this week as this may demoralize you, affecting your productivity. Your innovative thoughts will work out while clients will also be impressed by your commitment. Some crucial tasks will need you to spend more time at the workplace or travel much. Entrepreneurs looking for expansions abroad will sign new deals with promoters abroad.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week. Wealth will come from different sources. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary which will impact the bank balance. You may also buy gold as an investment in the second part of the week. As a festival or celebration may happen this week within the family, you will need to contribute a significant amount. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters while you may also receive all pending dues.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not drive under the influence of alcohol. You should maintain a healthy lifestyle and skip junk food. Have more veggies and fruits. Those who have diabetes and cholesterol-related issues will require medical attention. Those who love adventure sports should be careful and must keep a medical kit ready in the bag.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)