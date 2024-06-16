Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 16-22, 2024 predicts ruckus in love relationships
Read Pisces weekly horoscope for June 16-22, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financially, you are fortunate this week.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, celebrate every bit of your life
Pay attention to your work and ensure the love affair is intact this week. No major professional challenge will come up while financial success exists.
Keep the over happy and resolve the issues of the past. Your commitment at work will add value to the profile. Both wealth and health will be positive this week.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful about your statements as your lover may misinterpret on to create a ruckus in the relationship. Do not lose your temper during arguments and try to pamper your partner. Some females will find the relationship toxic and suffocating and may walk out of it. The second part of the week is good to propose to your crush and get a positive response. Females may feel the interference of the partner’s family is beyond the limit.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Be sincere at the workplace and shun ego-related arguments. You must focus on productivity. Stay away from controversies this week as this may demoralize you, affecting your productivity. Your innovative thoughts will work out while clients will also be impressed by your commitment. Some crucial tasks will need you to spend more time at the workplace or travel much. Entrepreneurs looking for expansions abroad will sign new deals with promoters abroad.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Financially you are fortunate this week. Wealth will come from different sources. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary which will impact the bank balance. You may also buy gold as an investment in the second part of the week. As a festival or celebration may happen this week within the family, you will need to contribute a significant amount. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters while you may also receive all pending dues.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful to not drive under the influence of alcohol. You should maintain a healthy lifestyle and skip junk food. Have more veggies and fruits. Those who have diabetes and cholesterol-related issues will require medical attention. Those who love adventure sports should be careful and must keep a medical kit ready in the bag.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope