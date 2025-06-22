Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 22 to 28, 2025 predicts optimal health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 22, 2025 04:15 AM IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from June 22 to 28, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Physical and emotional well-being intertwine for you this week.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, uncovers Hidden Strength through Intuitive Wisdom

Pisces tap into intuition to guide decision making, fostering growth in relationships and career. Balancing impulses with practical planning enhances finances and wellness this week.

HT Image
HT Image

Physical and emotional well-being intertwine for Pisces this week. Begin each day with gentle stretching to awaken your body and clear your mind. Incorporate nourishing foods like whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables to support energy levels. Stay hydrated and limit caffeine and sugar intake. Schedule short breaks to practice deep breathing during moments. Prioritize sleep hygiene by establishing a consistent bedtime and a calming nighttime ritual. Listening to your inner rhythm enhances overall health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Romantic feelings intensify as the moon highlights your partnership sector. Single Pisces might connect with someone through pursuits or heartfelt conversations. Couples discover deeper emotional resonance by sharing dreams and practicing gentle honesty. Avoid dwelling on past misunderstandings; focus on listening and offering reassurance. Small, thoughtful gestures like sending a kind message or planning a cozy evening at home strengthen your bond. Allow vulnerability to deepen trust and experience tender moments of affection this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Neptune’s influence enhances your creative problem-solving at work, making tasks feel more intuitive. Collaborations flow smoothly when you express ideas and listen to feedback. You may encounter shifts in project direction—adapt by staying flexible and open-minded. Prioritize tasks that align with your long-term vision and organize your schedule to reduce distractions. Consider seeking mentorship to refine your skills. Celebrate accomplishments to maintain motivation. Trusting your instincts and applying structured planning, you’ll advance professionally this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Intuition guides your financial choices this week, helping you spot opportunities. Review expenses and consider reallocating funds toward savings or low-risk investments. Avoid speculative risks and impulsive purchases to focus on long-term security. Consult a financial advisor for valuable insights and advice. Maintain a simple budget and track progress daily, adjusting plans as needed. Setting clear intentions helps you stay disciplined. Combining intuition with practical planning strengthens your money management and builds confidence throughout the week.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Physical and emotional well-being intertwine for Pisces this week. Begin each day with gentle stretching to awaken your body and clear your mind. Incorporate nourishing foods like whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables to support energy levels. Stay hydrated and limit caffeine and sugar intake. Schedule short breaks to practice deep breathing during moments. Prioritize sleep hygiene by establishing a consistent bedtime and a calming nighttime ritual. Listening to your inner rhythm enhances overall health.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius 

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 22 to 28, 2025 predicts optimal health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On