Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 12-18, 2023: Ignite the spark in relationships

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This week promises an excellent family life, with close relationships strengthened and cherished for Pisces natives. Daily astrological prediction says good health may also be at the forefront. Actively avoid sedentary behaviour by incorporating physical activity into your daily routine. Romance will have its fair share of ups and downs, but with effort and communication, the flames of passion can be reignited. Finances may be steady but not too exciting; it's a good time to keep a watchful eye and make wise financial decisions. On the flip side, professional life may cause some stress and require extra effort to keep everything in balance. Travel will be an exciting escape; new destinations and adventures await. Real estate may have favourable opportunities for investments and property-related decisions. Some students may finally bag a scholarship with persistent efforts. Ignite the spark in existing relationships and make new connections on the journey ahead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance This Week

Pisces natives' finances are looking up this week. You have an intimate knowledge of the inner workings and an impressive track record of successfully implementing investment strategies. As a result of not spending money unnecessarily, your savings will grow.

Pisces Family This Week

You might find joy in spending time with your loved ones this week. Your strong bonds with family members will bring you happiness and peace. Focus on nurturing your relationships and creating memories together.

Pisces Career This Week

Unfortunately, you may face some challenges in your career this week. You may be assigned a higher workload. You might be able to handle an increased workload efficiently. Stay positive and keep pushing forward. You will come out of this period stronger and more determined.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health This Week

Your health will be in good shape, leaving you feeling energetic and refreshed. Take care of yourself by eating well and exercising regularly to maintain this positive trend.

Pisces Love Life This Week

Romance is on the horizon for Pisces natives this week. If you're single, take the time to socialize and put yourself out there. For those in a relationship, reignite the spark by showing your partner affection and appreciation.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON