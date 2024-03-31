Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 31- April 6, 2024a: Advises investing in shares

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your health is also good throughout the week. Expect surprises in your love life. Spend more time with the lover and also confirm you accomplish all professional tasks. Finance will not be an issue. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Mar 31, 2024: Finance will not be an issue.

Your love life will be fabulous and eventful. Pick up responsibilities at the workplace and also give space for wealth. Your health is also good throughout the week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor troubles in the relationship. A statement may be misunderstood by the lover and this can cause chaos. Do not let the trouble go long. Instead, take the initiative to settle it as early as possible. Single Pisces natives will be fortunate to fall in love in the first part of the week. Some Pisces natives will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair. However, married Pisces natives should not go for it as their marital life will be compromised.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to perform the best at the office. Some new responsibilities will knock on the door. Stay away from office politics and focus on the job. Your sincerity and commitment will work to your benefit at the workplace. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Some Pisces natives will receive dues and will also get a bank loan approved. The second part of the week is good to try luck in a new business venture. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry and a new house. A past investment will also bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some Pisces natives will develop chest infections and will require medical attention. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. Your ailments will be down when you keep control over mental agonies. Those who have surgery lined up can go ahead with it. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857