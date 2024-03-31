 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 31- April 6, 2024a: Advises investing in shares | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 31- April 6, 2024a: Advises investing in shares

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 31, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for March 31,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your love life will be fabulous and eventful.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your health is also good throughout the week.

Expect surprises in your love life. Spend more time with the lover and also confirm you accomplish all professional tasks. Finance will not be an issue.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Mar 31, 2024: Finance will not be an issue.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Mar 31, 2024: Finance will not be an issue.

Your love life will be fabulous and eventful. Pick up responsibilities at the workplace and also give space for wealth. Your health is also good throughout the week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor troubles in the relationship. A statement may be misunderstood by the lover and this can cause chaos. Do not let the trouble go long. Instead, take the initiative to settle it as early as possible. Single Pisces natives will be fortunate to fall in love in the first part of the week. Some Pisces natives will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair. However, married Pisces natives should not go for it as their marital life will be compromised.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to perform the best at the office. Some new responsibilities will knock on the door. Stay away from office politics and focus on the job. Your sincerity and commitment will work to your benefit at the workplace. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Some Pisces natives will receive dues and will also get a bank loan approved. The second part of the week is good to try luck in a new business venture. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry and a new house. A past investment will also bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some Pisces natives will develop chest infections and will require medical attention. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. Your ailments will be down when you keep control over mental agonies. Those who have surgery lined up can go ahead with it. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 31- April 6, 2024a: Advises investing in shares
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On