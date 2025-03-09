Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 9-15, 2025 predicts good news for students soon

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your mission Do not let emotions make crucial decisions in the love affair. Be sensitive towards the demands at the workplace. Both wealth and health will be positive. Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025: Both wealth and health will be positive.

Your relationship will demand more communication while professional life will be productive. No major health or wealth issues will also impact the routine life.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Have control over your temper and this will help you overcome issues even while having disagreements. Single male natives may propose to get a positive response. Married males must not get entangled in casual hookups that may hurt the family life. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist. Some long-distance relationships will see friction which can lead to disastrous results this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You may have challenges related to performance in the first part of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. If you have an interview scheduled this week, appear with confidence and the result will be positive. You may also expect a change in position or location and this will be more visible in government sectors. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Though you will receive wealth from previous investments, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. You may, however, go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. You may also expect property disputes within the family. Some females will require spending for a celebration at home or office. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

There will be no major ailment this week. However, some natives will see minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears. You may also develop pain in joints and seniors must not miss medications =even while traveling. Those who drive should follow all traffic rules and must also abstain from drinking. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)