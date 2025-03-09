Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 9-15, 2025 predicts good news for students soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from March 9-15, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your mission

Do not let emotions make crucial decisions in the love affair. Be sensitive towards the demands at the workplace. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025: Both wealth and health will be positive.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025: Both wealth and health will be positive.

Your relationship will demand more communication while professional life will be productive. No major health or wealth issues will also impact the routine life.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Have control over your temper and this will help you overcome issues even while having disagreements. Single male natives may propose to get a positive response. Married males must not get entangled in casual hookups that may hurt the family life. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist. Some long-distance relationships will see friction which can lead to disastrous results this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You may have challenges related to performance in the first part of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. If you have an interview scheduled this week, appear with confidence and the result will be positive. You may also expect a change in position or location and this will be more visible in government sectors. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Though you will receive wealth from previous investments, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. You may, however, go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. You may also expect property disputes within the family. Some females will require spending for a celebration at home or office. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

There will be no major ailment this week. However, some natives will see minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears. You may also develop pain in joints and seniors must not miss medications =even while traveling. Those who drive should follow all traffic rules and must also abstain from drinking. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On