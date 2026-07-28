Cyclist killed after speeding bike hits him on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road

A 44-year-old man cycling home from work was killed after a speeding motorbike rammed into him on Golf Course Road near Sector 43 on Saturday, police said on Monday.

Police identified the victim as Khelari Prakash, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. Prakash lived with his family in Delhi’s Aya Nagar Phase-II and worked as a housekeeping staff at the Two Horizon Centre in Sector 43.

The incident took place between 6pm and 6.10pm. A police officer said Prakash had cycled two kilometres from his workplace when the motorcycle, which had a Delhi registration number, hit him.

“Both of them lost balance and fell on the road. The motorcycle rider managed to survive with bruises and cuts since he was wearing a helmet. However, Prakash ended up sustaining severe head injury due to the impact on the road after he fell,” the officer said.

A large number of passersby gathered at the spot and arranged an ambulance to rush Prakash to a private hospital in Sector 43, within a few minutes after the crash.

Investigators said that looking at his severe head injuries, doctors referred him to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment on Sunday.

On the complaint of the victim’s son, Vinay Prakash, an FIR was registered against the motorcyclist under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the biker was also injured in the accident.

“His identity has been ascertained and will be arrested soon. He was also admitted in hospital for treatment due to the injuries sustained in the accident,” Turan said, adding Prakash’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy.