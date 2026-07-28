Unqualified man held for running illegal clinic, selling MTP kits in Gurugram

A 26-year-old man was arrested for illegally practising medicine and selling Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits without a licence after the Gurugram district health department raided an unregistered clinic in Ghata Village on Sunday, officials said on Monday. The health department used a decoy pregnant woman after receiving a tip-off. Police said the accused charged ₹1,200 for each MTP kit. (File photo)

The accused, originally from West Bengal, had allegedly been operating the clinic in Banjara Market, Village Ghata, for over two years, police said.

According to an FIR registered at Sector 56 police station, the raid was conducted around 12pm on Sunday after a tip-off received by Gurugram chief medical officer Dr Lokveer Singh. The health department deployed a decoy pregnant woman, who contacted the accused for an MTP kit. An advance of ₹200 was transferred online on July 19, after which he asked the decoy to visit the clinic on Sunday.

“The man lacked any qualification to practise medicine. He said did not hold any medical degrees. He used to charge ₹1,200 per kit from the people,” said Dr Devender Solanki, nodal officer, pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques, Gurugram health department.

Officials said they recovered MTP kits, other medicines, syringes, cough syrups, a stethoscope and a blood pressure machine. The accused allegedly failed to produce patient records or medicine sale and purchase records. During questioning, he allegedly admitted procuring MTP kits from a dealer in Delhi.

An FIR was registered under Sections 125 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and National Medical Commission Act.