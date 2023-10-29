Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts fruitful love life

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Troubled Sea makes good sailors

Your love life is fruitful this week. Take up every task at the workplace and resolve the crisis to ensure productive results. Handle wealth carefully this week.

Be a caring lover and adorable husband to have a prosperous love life. Your discipline at the office will win accolades. While financially you are good, general health will also give you bad days.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensible in romance. Do not act hastily and instead consider different aspects before you make a final call. This is crucial especially when you make decisions on marriage and separation. Some long-distance relationships will not work out this week. Do not impose your opinion on the partner and instead believe in liberty in the relationship. Married Pisces females may also get pregnant in the first half of the week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Be diligent at the workplace and focus on the tasks assigned. Never say no to new responsibilities as each new one is an opportunity to prove your mettle. You may also switch to a good company this week. Those who have already updated their resume on job profiles will receive multiple interview calls. Some students trying to move abroad for higher studies will also receive positive news. Businessmen will have opportunities to augment their market, especially in new locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will be there. However, handle wealth smartly and avoid binge shopping this week. You may invest in property or gold. This week is also good to try the luck in the stock market. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause. Entrepreneurs can confidently expand their businesses as there will be no shortage of funds.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the diet this week. Avoid junk food and instead prefer homemade stuff rich in vitamins, nutrients, and proteins. Those who have a history of kidney ailment will need medical attention. Some minors may fall and develop cuts but there will be nothing serious. If you have any suspicion or symptoms of the ailment, make sure you go for a quick check-up.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

