Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts a marriage on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 27, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for October 27- November 2, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be a smart investor & health will demand special attention.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be accurate in decisions

Resolve the troubles in the love affair. The official schedule will be busy & there will be prosperity. Be a smart investor & health will demand special attention.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Some love affairs will turn into marriage and the second part of the week is also good to propose.
Ensure you devote more time to love and there is open communication. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

There will be plenty of opportunities to express your emotions and your partner will cherish every moment with you. Be romantic and do not hesitate to propose to your crush as the stars of romance are stronger this week. You may meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old love. However, you need to confirm that the family life is not compromised. Some love affairs will turn into marriage and the second part of the week is also good to propose.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Look for new opportunities and avoid office politics. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace but this needs to be controlled. If you are keen to switch the job, pick the first part of the day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Some professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs can also launch a new venture without any apprehension. Some businessmen will also have tax-related issues which require immediate attention.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Handle financial affairs smartly. Though you will have income from different sources, ensure you don’t waste money on luxury shopping. However, some females will buy a car and will also help needy people around. There can be property-related issues with siblings and it is wise to resolve them amiably. Some Pisces natives will inherit property or even divide the wealth among children.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will be there but it is wise to have a watch over the medical status. Some children will have throat issues as well as a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. Females may develop gynecological issues by the end of the week. You may also give up both alcohol and tobacco this week to stay healthy in the long run.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
