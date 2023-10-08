Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 8-14, 2023 predicts financial prosperity

19th February to 20th March

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, be confident and face life, Pisces!

A happy love relationship is what you have in store this week. Handle challenges at the workplace to perform diligently. Businessmen will see positive results.

The romantic relationship is packed with fun. Handle crisis at the workplace to outshine others. There will be enough wealth to invest smartly. Your health will also be good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You will be happy throughout the week no major dispute will be there in the relationship. Spend more time together and even plan a romantic getaway. Some Pisces females will find a relationship suffocating and will come out of it. The chances of the relationship having issues from the family are minimal while your parents will approve it. Be sincere towards the spouse in a married life and do not fall into extramarital relationships.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will accompany you throughout the week. Your ability to handle crucial tasks that seem impossible will make you a crucial team player. Some Pisces natives will travel a lot this week for jobs. Those who are keen to change jobs can update their profile on a website and brush up on their skills. You will start receiving job calls within a day or two. Entrepreneurs can also consider expanding the trade to foreign territories which will bring in good wealth in the future.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity will be there and you can utilize the wealth to accomplish some of the long-cherished dreams which include foreign travel, renovation of the house, buying gold, or even a car. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions. Some Pisces may also consider long-term investment options including mutual funds.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Recover from some old ailments that have affected your routine. Some Pisces natives will be happy by maintaining a balanced office and personal life. Seniors should start the day with mild exercise and should also do meditation to stay happy and healthy.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

