Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 8-14, 2023 predicts financial prosperity
Read Pisces weekly horoscope for October 8-14, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The romantic relationship is packed with fun.
19th February to 20th March
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, be confident and face life, Pisces!
A happy love relationship is what you have in store this week. Handle challenges at the workplace to perform diligently. Businessmen will see positive results.
The romantic relationship is packed with fun. Handle crisis at the workplace to outshine others. There will be enough wealth to invest smartly. Your health will also be good this week.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
You will be happy throughout the week no major dispute will be there in the relationship. Spend more time together and even plan a romantic getaway. Some Pisces females will find a relationship suffocating and will come out of it. The chances of the relationship having issues from the family are minimal while your parents will approve it. Be sincere towards the spouse in a married life and do not fall into extramarital relationships.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Professional success will accompany you throughout the week. Your ability to handle crucial tasks that seem impossible will make you a crucial team player. Some Pisces natives will travel a lot this week for jobs. Those who are keen to change jobs can update their profile on a website and brush up on their skills. You will start receiving job calls within a day or two. Entrepreneurs can also consider expanding the trade to foreign territories which will bring in good wealth in the future.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Financial prosperity will be there and you can utilize the wealth to accomplish some of the long-cherished dreams which include foreign travel, renovation of the house, buying gold, or even a car. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions. Some Pisces may also consider long-term investment options including mutual funds.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Recover from some old ailments that have affected your routine. Some Pisces natives will be happy by maintaining a balanced office and personal life. Seniors should start the day with mild exercise and should also do meditation to stay happy and healthy.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857