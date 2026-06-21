Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 21-27, 2026: Cosmic guidance for each zodiac sign

Aries Weekly Prediction

Weekly Horoscope from June 16-22, 2205: 5 lucky zodiac signs as per Kyle Thomas's predictions(Pixabay)

This week asks you to balance home life with practical caution. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury bring a softer energy to family matters, making it easier to heal misunderstandings and improve matters connected to home, property, vehicles, or emotional well-being. At the same time, Mars moves into your money and communication sector, making spending quicker and reactions stronger. Work improves when you stay consistent rather than trying to prove a point. Friends may help open new doors, but some plans are best kept private for now. Love grows through thoughtful gestures, shared moments, and patience. The weekend calls for extra care with health, travel, and finances. A disciplined approach helps you end the week on a strong note.

Taurus Weekly Prediction

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You begin the week with confidence and determination as Mars enters your sign. You may feel ready to take control of situations that have been moving slowly, but steady action will bring better results than impatience. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury support communication, short trips, meetings, learning, and productive discussions. This is a favourable period for presenting ideas, studying, or resolving practical matters. Career opportunities may arrive through unexpected sources, so remain open-minded. Relationships benefit from honest conversations, though stubbornness could create unnecessary tension. Health requires attention, particularly headaches, fatigue, neck strain, or stress-related issues. By the weekend, listening carefully becomes more important than having the final word.

Gemini Weekly Prediction

Money, family matters, and communication take centre stage this week. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury strengthen your financial sector, making this a good time to save, organise finances, clear dues, and make practical decisions. Your words carry influence, helping you gain support and respect. The Sun in your sign boosts confidence and visibility, while Mars in the twelfth house warns against overspending, lack of rest, and unnecessary travel. Work responsibilities may feel demanding, but consistent effort brings rewards. Family discussions and financial choices require a practical mindset. Love becomes smoother when you replace sarcasm with meaningful conversation. The weekend encourages you to slow down and avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Cancer Weekly Prediction

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{{^usCountry}} You are one of the strongest signs of the week as Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury move through your sign. Confidence, charm, intelligence, and emotional warmth all receive a boost. People are likely to respond positively to your presence, making this a good time to take initiative and focus on personal goals. Mars supports networking, income opportunities, and help from friends, although it may also increase impatience around ambitions. The Sun encourages rest and emotional balance, reminding you not to carry everyone else's responsibilities. Love feels affectionate, while family conversations require careful handling. The weekend may bring deeper emotions or unexpected expenses, making simplicity your greatest strength. Leo Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are one of the strongest signs of the week as Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury move through your sign. Confidence, charm, intelligence, and emotional warmth all receive a boost. People are likely to respond positively to your presence, making this a good time to take initiative and focus on personal goals. Mars supports networking, income opportunities, and help from friends, although it may also increase impatience around ambitions. The Sun encourages rest and emotional balance, reminding you not to carry everyone else's responsibilities. Love feels affectionate, while family conversations require careful handling. The weekend may bring deeper emotions or unexpected expenses, making simplicity your greatest strength. Leo Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This week places you between professional progress and the need for rest. Mars energises your career sector, giving you courage, determination, and leadership qualities. This can help you make significant progress at work, but avoid becoming impatient with colleagues or authority figures. The Sun supports income growth, networking, and the fulfilment of long-held goals. Meanwhile, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury highlight expenses, foreign connections, private matters, and the need for emotional recharge. Love remains warm, though work commitments may create distance if not managed carefully. Relationships may feel unpredictable at times, making open communication important. The weekend calls for patience with family matters and attention to your physical well-being. Virgo Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This week places you between professional progress and the need for rest. Mars energises your career sector, giving you courage, determination, and leadership qualities. This can help you make significant progress at work, but avoid becoming impatient with colleagues or authority figures. The Sun supports income growth, networking, and the fulfilment of long-held goals. Meanwhile, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury highlight expenses, foreign connections, private matters, and the need for emotional recharge. Love remains warm, though work commitments may create distance if not managed carefully. Relationships may feel unpredictable at times, making open communication important. The weekend calls for patience with family matters and attention to your physical well-being. Virgo Weekly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

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The week opens favourably for gains, friendships, and long-term goals. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury strengthen your networking sector, bringing support from influential people and creating opportunities to increase income. This is an excellent time to plan for future growth and strengthen professional relationships. The Sun boosts career visibility and recognition, especially when you take responsibility and communicate clearly. Mars may encourage travel, learning, or bold decisions, but avoid rushing into anything. Relationships benefit when friendship forms the foundation of romance. The weekend may become busy with travel, calls, or family obligations, making it important to protect your peace of mind.

Libra Weekly Prediction

Career matters receive a major boost this week. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury gather in your professional sector, supporting recognition, productive meetings, and positive interactions with senior figures. Your efforts may receive more attention than expected. The Sun supports learning, travel, and guidance from mentors or respected individuals. However, Mars can increase hidden stress, unexpected expenses, or financial complications involving shared resources. Move carefully when handling investments or sensitive financial matters. Discipline helps you overcome challenges and stay ahead of competitors. Love improves when professional pressure is kept separate from personal life. The weekend encourages financial caution and thoughtful communication with family members.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction

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Luck and guidance work in your favour this week. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury support education, travel, spiritual growth, legal matters, and advice from mentors or family elders. An important conversation may provide the direction you have been seeking. Mars brings passion and energy to partnerships, although it can also create disagreements if emotions run high. The Sun highlights hidden concerns, financial obligations, and personal transformation, making it important to avoid making promises too quickly. Home life may feel unsettled at times, but the week overall helps restore confidence in your path. The weekend heightens emotions and sensitivity, making thoughtful responses more effective than impulsive reactions.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction

This is a mixed but productive week. Mars gives you the strength to handle competition, work challenges, debts, or health concerns more effectively. The Sun places focus on relationships, business partnerships, and public interactions, encouraging you to pay attention to how you communicate with others. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury bring deeper emotional insights and highlight matters related to shared finances, inheritance, or long-term commitments. Financial risks should be approached carefully. Home and family responsibilities may require patience. Love can feel intense, with emotions running close to the surface. The weekend is best spent resting, recharging, and avoiding unnecessary worries.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction

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Partnerships become the main focus of the week. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury strengthen your relationship sector, helping improve communication, understanding, and cooperation with spouses, partners, clients, or collaborators. This is a good time for negotiations and repairing important connections.

The Sun helps you manage work responsibilities and overcome professional challenges. Mars adds energy to romance, education, and creative pursuits, though it may also encourage impatience. Financial matters require thoughtful communication and realistic expectations. Love grows when pride takes a back seat. By the weekend, support from friends or professional networks may lift your spirits.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction

Your attention turns toward health, routines, and daily responsibilities this week. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury help you organise your schedule, solve ongoing problems, and improve productivity. This is a favourable time to create better habits and bring order to areas that have felt chaotic. The Sun supports creativity, learning, and matters related to children. Mars may create tension around home, property, or family discussions, making patience essential. Your ambitions remain strong, but Saturn reminds you that lasting success comes through consistency rather than shortcuts. The weekend offers opportunities for career progress if you stay practical and focused.

Pisces Weekly Prediction

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Creativity, education, romance, and self-expression receive a positive boost this week. Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury bring warmth to your love life and support students, parents, teachers, and creative professionals. Emotional connections deepen naturally when honesty replaces drama.

The Sun highlights home, family, and emotional security, while Mars gives courage to speak up, travel, and pursue important goals. Saturn continues to teach patience and personal responsibility, encouraging you to move steadily rather than trying to carry every burden alone. Expenses and late nights may require attention, but overall the week offers optimism and renewed inspiration. By the weekend, travel, learning, or spiritual guidance could open a hopeful new chapter.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

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Email: astro@astrodevam.com

Website: https://www.astrodeval.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan ...Read More Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com Read Less

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