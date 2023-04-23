Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 23-29, 2023 predicts a week of gains

Weekly astrological prediction says, take Charge of your Destiny, Sagittarius!

This week will be a rewarding time for the adventurous and explorative Sagittarius! The cosmic skies this week come with a powerful alignment and determination to overcome anything. ﻿

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This week, the Sagittarius natives will get their share of inner-power and self-esteem as the stars offer support to tackle any challenge. This will be a time of rewarding experiences as the star signs come out in favour of the Sagittarius. Love, luck, and all kinds of success will be found in the new horizons and an unwavering faith and focus is key for any long term achievements. Overall, it will be a week of rewards and good surprises that are around the corner!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope:

Sagittarius will be full of confidence and charisma, a must-have in any relationship! To keep the spark alive, Sagittarius should strive to come out of their comfort zone and explore new ways to bring positivity to their relationship. If there’s any problems with existing relationships, be patient and consider every alternative.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now’s the time to make a move and pursue goals. Start up with ambitious ideas and strategies and make sure to build a strong and capable network to back it up. It will be time of rewarding experiences and expect some amazing job opportunities this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope:

When it comes to money matters, Sagittarius natives will be blessed with both wealth and luck. Investments will be a key part this week, with rewards guaranteed for smart moves. So, a bit of careful calculations and number-crunching will bring great rewards and some happy surprises this week!

Sagittarius Health Horoscope:

Although a time of great abundance, stress and exhaustion may still occur as the weekend ends. To make sure energy levels remain in high, go for a few mindful activities to nourish and recharge your mental and physical state. Don’t let anything drag you down this week and maintain high spirits to maximize the rewards and successes coming your way.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON