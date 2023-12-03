Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts professional success

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Seize the Moments, Find Balance

This week calls for Sagittarians to slow down, embrace patience and practice self-love. Also, prepare for possible opportunities in career and finances, but ensure you take good care of your health amidst all of this.

This is the time for self-reflection, establishing new boundaries, and most importantly, exercising patience. Focus on enjoying the process, rather than stressing over the results. There could be surprises on the career front, and financially, your position is likely to strengthen. You may need to exercise caution in matters of the heart and nurture your relationship with patience and understanding.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Whether you are single or in a relationship, this week demands a little more patience and understanding. The phase you're currently going through could leave you with mixed feelings about your relationship. A slight shift in your perception and increased efforts can rekindle your relationship's flame. This week also advises Sagittarians to avoid unnecessary arguments and to exercise more empathy towards their partner. In terms of emotional satisfaction, this week has the potential to mend fences and to strengthen the bond.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

As for your career, expect an upswing. An opportunity you have been waiting for could be just around the corner. So, gear up, stay vigilant, and seize this opportunity when it comes. There might be instances where you would feel underprepared. Remember, it is never too late to start or to learn something new. Just focus on maintaining consistency in your work and stay clear of negativity. Building professional relationships is going to be beneficial in the long run.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Moneywise, this week could prove to be stable for most of the Sagittarians. Some might witness a financial gain through a project or a deal they have been waiting for. While spending on essentials, also consider saving a little more. Stay wary of impulsive buying decisions. Think twice before making big-ticket purchases and save up for unforeseen expenditures. Planning and timely actions could take you a long way in your financial journey.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

For Sagittarians, this week emphasizes taking good care of health. Some might have been overlooking health in their pursuit of personal or professional success. Make time to rejuvenate and heal. Engage in regular exercises and adhere to a balanced diet. Prioritize your well-being and do not overstrain yourself mentally or physically. opt for regular medical check-ups, if needed. Enjoy nature and embrace its calming influence to destress. As a Sagittarius, staying close to nature could work wonders for your mental health. Remember, balance is key.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

