Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 19-25, 2023 predicts a happy week

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly astrological prediction says, the stars align in a way that promises a wonderful week for Sagittarius natives on the professional front. Expect a good appraisal, promotion or even transfer. Family life is expected to thrive, with the potential for family gatherings and functions. Your financial prospects are fairly good, with the potential for new business opportunities or partnerships to arise. On the health front, consider incorporating yoga and a balanced diet into your routine. Romance may also bloom with the possibility of a romantic rendezvous or even a commitment towards matrimony. In terms of property, it is an excellent time for buying or selling. Despite a fairly good academic life, it may not be the best of weeks, but with proper preparation, you can still excel. With all these positive aspects, it might surely be a fantastic week!

Sagittarius Finance This Week

This week, the stars align in your favour to bring you financial growth and stability. Your hard work and smart investments are paying off, and there could be opportunities for expansion and new business partnerships. Consider seeking advice from a financial expert to maximize your gains.

Sagittarius Family This Week

Sagittarius natives' family life is thriving, and they might likely spend time with their loved ones, possibly celebrating a special occasion or gathering. Take this opportunity to strengthen your relationships and provide guidance and support to the younger members of your family.

Sagittarius Career This Week

Sagittarius natives can see exciting developments like a promotion or transfer. You may also receive recognition for your hard work, so don't be afraid to take the lead and show off your expertise. Keep striving for excellence, and you're sure to succeed.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Your health is in good condition, but don't let complacency set in. Focus on maintaining a balanced diet and incorporating more physical activity into your routine. Consider trying yoga or taking a brisk walk in the park to help clear your mind and boost your energy levels.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Whether you're in a committed relationship or still searching for that special someone, you can expect positive developments. For those in relationships, plan a romantic date night or take a spontaneous trip together. Singles may want to try online dating or attend social events to increase their chances of meeting someone special.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

