Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 7-13, 2023 predicts a week of wellness

Weekly astrological prediction says, for Adventurous Sagittarians, This Week Is All About Risk-Taking!

Sagittarius, the stars are aligned this week to bring some exciting developments your way. With creativity and calculated risk, your visions will have greater opportunities to become reality.

For the free-spirited Sagittarians, this week is sure to be filled with an array of unexpected, potentially life-altering experiences. Your typically optimistic outlook could lead to your heart's desires materializing if you're willing to put yourself out there. As you tap into your natural confidence, doors are likely to open up in areas like romance, career, money, and health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Your dynamic enthusiasm for life could give you an edge when it comes to romantic connections this week. A romantic admirer could be drawn in by your lively charm, but it's up to you to nurture the potential relationship and make it work. On the other hand, single Sagittarians should put themselves out there and let their feelings show in order to attract their dream match. Taking chances could be the best course of action in this area of life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

As long as you play it smart and have confidence in your ability to make your career goals a reality, the current energy surrounding work matters should work to your advantage. You'll feel strongly called to seize this opportunity, so be brave and push yourself forward. Things could begin to come together and if it all works out, the hard work could finally start to pay off.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Opportunities to maximize your earnings and even grow your savings are ripe this week. Invest in things that have lasting value, as this will likely yield higher dividends down the road. Your normal caution may still be necessary, however, if a moneymaking endeavor feels too risky, back off. Otherwise, these are excellent times for turning a financial dream into reality.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

On the health front, this could be a busy week for Sagittarians. As your momentum grows, use it to prioritize self-care as best you can. Incorporate mindfulness practices like yoga, meditations, and walking, to bring more peace and calmness into your daily routine. Making time for healthy practices now could set you up for a healthier, more satisfying future.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

