Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius,November 12-18, 2023 predicts healthy week awaits

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace Adventures, Sagittarius: The Cosmos Conspires for You!

Dear Sagittarius, this week is all about embracing the adventure that life presents. Channel your innate spontaneity to dive head-first into novel opportunities and watch how the universe reciprocates with the perfect situations.

Feel the energy from the cosmos as you launch into this seven-day saga of potential personal growth. Your positivity, which is as infectious as ever, brings exciting developments your way. Your enthusiastic spirit becomes your winning ticket in life’s lottery. You're never one to shy away from a journey, and this week proves to be one of self-discovery and external achievement. Personal relationships bloom, career paths unfold and, most importantly, your radiant smile lights up every room you enter.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

The romance wheel is spinning this week, dear Sagittarius! Be ready for passionate love episodes as the universe showers you with its generous celestial blessings. Be it deepening the bond with your long-term partner or the enchanting twinkle in the eye of a newfound love, this week is poised to deliver pure, romantic euphoria. Speak from your heart and let love find its course. Be generous with your warm hugs and expect them back, thrice folded. Avoid jumping to conclusions and maintain clear, open communication with your partner. Remember, love is a journey and not a destination.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

All work and no play isn't the Sagittarius way. The week offers opportunities to balance your dedicated work ethic with moments of joy and light-hearted banter. Amid the swirling energy, it's time to charge your bow, take a strong stance and set your sights on those high-flying career goals. Get creative and imaginative; innovative solutions could fetch you the limelight in team meetings. Potential collaboration with overseas partners is on the cards, as are chances for travel.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week: This week, it’s all about smart and judicious handling of your finances, Sagittarius. Opportunities for investments and acquisitions might spring up unexpectedly. Don't let these golden chances pass, but exercise due diligence. Prioritise your financial goals, allocate resources wisely, and save for the rainy day. Engage your usual optimism, yet temper it with a level-headed perspective while dealing with finances.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Health-wise, the planetary movements usher in a period of well-being and peace. Practice mindfulness and stress-busting techniques to soothe your fiery nature. Enjoy plenty of rest, nutritious meals, and routine exercise to maintain your high energy levels. Take advantage of your inherent affinity for outdoor sports and activities to keep fit. In essence, feed both your adventurous spirit and your body for the ultimate Sagittarian wellness mantra.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

