Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts professional success

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look at challenges as opportunities

The week is filled with love &you’ll enjoy every bit of it. Accomplish every assigned job diligently. Financial transactions need to be smart & health is good.

Resolve the official challenges smartly. Be sensible in the relationship and handle the frictions wisely. Be careful about both health and wealth today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Love is in the air all around and you will feel it throughout the week. Minor friction will be there in the relationship but you should not let it go out of control. Troubleshoot the issues and be gentle while you sit with the lover. Your lover may try to provoke you but do not fall into the trap and ensure you don’t lose your temper. An office romance may lead to an extramarital affair which may damage the marital life. Avoid it at any cost.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be your companion this week. Though some tasks with tight deadlines will come, you will succeed in accomplishing them. Your co-workers will be supportive and team projects will help you establish yourself as a good resource at the workplace. Businessmen may find new partnerships that may be beneficial in the long run. Some natives may also start a partnership with foreign persons or may also receive foreign investment which may ultimately be beneficial to the business.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling finance this week. Some Sagittarius natives may have troubles in the first half of the week. You may have disputes with a sibling or a friend over some old pending dues. However, it is good to avoid unpleasant situations. Businessmen will receive funds, and some entrepreneurs will also receive funds in foreign currency. Some seniors will transfer the wealth to their children and you may also consider major investment plans including speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop a cold, cough, or viral fever by the middle of the week. Some children will develop bruises while playing and seniors may have sleep issues. You may have oral health issues which may require medical attention.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

