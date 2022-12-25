Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, 25-31 December 2022: Enjoy a beneficial week

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio natives can enjoy a bright and beneficial week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, make plans and formulate strategies to better your present and future circumstances now. When your thoughts are in order, your opponents may no longer have an advantage over you. Because of this, you'll be better equipped to rise through the ranks of your company. From what is indicated, the stars are pointing toward a career and location shift for you. Scorpio natives' focus and clarity of mind will both grow this week. Profits from previous investments might be substantial. Multiple potential income streams bode well for your financial situation. It's also likely that an elderly family member may experience a health scare around the same time. Keep your wits about you. Never let bad feelings cast a shadow over your happy life. You will easily be able to afford the house and any additions or improvements you decide to make to it.

Scorpio Finance Weekly

Even if you have a healthy income, you still need to watch where it goes. It's possible they may shoot too high. Expenditures for children and leisure activities are also expected to rise for Scorpio natives. But you won't worry about money because you'll have plenty to get by.

Scorpio Family Weekly

In terms of your family, you may choose to spend more time with your older siblings and offer them guidance. Check-in on your elders regularly, and if they seem sick, get them medical attention right away.

Scorpio Career Weekly

It's a good week to find work if you're currently unemployed. Scorpio natives who are employed may find that current conditions are to their advantage. Seniors and higher-ups are likely to back you up and help you out as well.

Scorpio Health Weekly

You'll feel a surge of confidence and have a lot of pep in your step. Improve your mental and physical stamina by spending some time each week in nature; it may help you feel refreshed and renewed. Scorpio natives might start focusing on their diet.

Scorpio Love Life Weekly

Your relationship with your significant other could be very fulfilling. Your spouse is likely to encourage you to pursue your career goals. Scorpio couples who have had their share of ups and downs in their relationship can breathe a sigh of relief once the fog of confusion surrounding their relationship is lifted.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

