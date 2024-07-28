Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts new ventures

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread positive thoughts around A perfect love & office life is the highlight of the week. You will see wealth pouring & utilize it to augment prosperity. Your health is also in good shape. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 28-August 03, 2024: Your romantic relationship will see pleasant moments.

Your romantic relationship will see pleasant moments. Have a productive period at the office where new opportunities will also knock on the door. Handle wealth diligently while health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Spend more time with the lover this week. You may have minor issues but ensure they are settled before things go out of hand. Be realistic and do not go overboard as this can lead to chaos and disappointments. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. And propose without inhibition. Married Scorpios may have issues with the interference of the relatives of the spouse. Talk and resolve this issue. You may meet up with the ex-flame and may also reconcile. However, you should ensure that the present relationship is not in danger.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Many new tasks will come to you and the management will trust your mettle. Prove them right. Be sensitive towards the aspirations of the organization and continue striving for the best results. This is not the right time for office politics. Ensure you take up responsibilities on your own. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. Those who are into businesses related to travel, hospitality, healthcare, printing, footwear, and designing will see good returns this week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial trouble will be there. Though some Scorpios may not see the returns as expected in the first half of the week, things will change as the week progresses. You may continue investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second part of the week is good to divide the property among children and to donate money to charity.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization. Females may have cough-related troubles while male Scorpios should be careful about minor driving accidents. There can be minor problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)