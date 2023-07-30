Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts a happy week ahead

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you believe in impartial dealings

Some minor frictions cannot break the relationship and instead it gets stronger. Professional success will be at your side. Both wealth and wealth are good.

Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially you are good. Strive to do the best in job. Take care of the health as minor issues may happen this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be sincere in love this week. Some minor friction will be there in the love life but resolve it before things go out of hand. Those who are in love recently will need to spend more time together. Stay away from extramarital affairs as they can be disastrous. Some Leos may even feel cheated by their partners. And when you have a feeling that the compatibilities do not meet, prefer moving out of the relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Some sales and marketing persons will need to try hard to achieve the targets. You will travel a lot this week and IT professionals may even visit the client office abroad. Healthcare professionals will have tight schedules while a few Scorpios will quit their job to join somewhere better. Businessmen can take crucial decisions and go ahead with their plan to invest in a new business. Do extra work at the office to get good results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of finance this week. As your long-pending dues will be cleared and a bank long will get approved, you will be richer o spend as you wish. You may even get a good income from a previous investment. Some Scorpios will win a legal dispute over a property and this gives you the financial power to own a new house or a vehicle.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while you drive at night. Some Scorpios will develop medical issues related to the heart or kidney this week. There can also be complications related to asthma. Minor throat infections as well as pain in joints will disrupt your week. However, seniors will be mostly relaxed and your diabetic condition will be improved in the second half of the week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

