Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 16-22, 2025 predicts good health and wealth

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are both sensitive and sensible. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope March 16 to 22, 2025: Take up crucial tasks at work to give the expected results.

Be romantic in the relationship and devote more time to the love affair. Take up crucial tasks at work to give the expected results. Wealth also exists.

Your partner prefers your presence in the love affair. Be disciplined at work which gives positive results... Utilize the wealth for a better future. Health will also be on your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be expressive in the relationship and share emotions unconditionally. This will brighten the love affair. Your relationship will get the support of parents but marriage will have to wait. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. Some love affairs may turn toxic and females finding it choking can come out of it.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries. Businessmen may launch a new venture and the second part of the week is also good to consider expansion of trade to new territories. There will also be government assistance in launching a new trade that will bring wealth in the future.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. Some natives will earn from a freelancing option while a few females can expect a hike in salary. A sibling would need financial help and you may provide it. You may need to pay tuition fees for the child studying abroad. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week. Most seniors will be medically good. However, some seniors will complain of body aches and pain in joints. Children may develop oral health issues while some females will have vision-related complaints. You should also be careful while boarding a train or bus this week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)