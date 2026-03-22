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    Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 22-28, 2026: The stars hint at small wins at work

    Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: Gentle courage and steady effort will bring useful progress this week, and stay steady.

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, quiet Strength Opens New Paths with Confidence

    This week, you feel steady and brave. You will notice new chances and deeper feelings. Trust your intuition and choose honest actions with care always.

    Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Scorpio Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Inner strength helps solve problems calmly. Look for small chances to grow and accept kind help from friends. Speak clearly about what you need, listen with care, and plan simple steps. Gentle courage and steady effort will bring useful progress this week, and stay steady.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
    Love brings deeper talks and gentle truth this week. Share what matters with those close to you and listen with care. If in a relationship, make time for quiet moments and simple kindness. Singles may feel closer to someone through honest conversation or shared interests. Avoid harsh words; choose patience and gentle honesty instead. Small gifts or warm messages will show you care.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
    Work asks for focus and careful choices now. Pick one task to finish and follow through before taking another. Use facts and clear notes so others understand your plan. Offer help when possible and accept guidance without pride. A steady, thoughtful approach will help you gain respect. Small wins at work will add together and may bring a helpful chance or recognition. Stay calm, organized, and kind in your approach this week and stay patient.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
    This week, be wise with money and plan simply. Make a list of needs, avoid impulse buys, and save a small amount when you can. Check bills carefully and ask questions before signing any paper. If you plan a small investment or purchase, get clear facts and discuss with someone you trust. Steady choices will protect your funds and reduce worry. Tell a trusted family member. Avoid loans, check details twice, and ask trusted family.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
    Focus on gentle care for your body and mind this week. Try short walks, simple stretching, or quiet breathing when you feel tense. Eat regular, healthy vegetarian meals, drink enough water, and rest when you need it. Avoid long hours without breaks and limit heavy screens before bedtime. If stress rises, speak with a friend or practice a quick calm exercise. Small daily care steps will lift your energy and bring inner balance this week.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 22-28, 2026: The Stars Hint At Small Wins At Work

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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