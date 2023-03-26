Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, March 26- April 1, 2023 predicts job appraisal

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This week is looking to be a fairly balanced one, with finance and profession both showing good prospects. Weekly astrological prediction says, your monetary affairs may remain secure, and you may see an increase in your wealth through investment or borrowing money. Scorpio natives' jobs are expected to be stable, with a good appraisal or promotion possible. However, health may not be at its best, but incorporating exercise and stress management can help improve it. The family sector is also looking stable, with a family gathering or visiting relative expected. Romance, however, may not be as favourable, with some conflict or unrequited love possible. The property sector is expected to be fairly good, with the possibility of buying or renovating a property. Your academic and other life aspects are looking positive, with preparation and performance improvement opportunities. Your travel prospects are also fairly good, with domestic travel or pilgrimage possible.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 25- April 1, 2023 This week is looking to be a fairly balanced one, with finance and profession both showing good prospects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Horoscope Today, March 26, 2023

Scorpio Finance This Week

This week is a good one for Scorpio natives' finances. You may have extra monetary resources, stocks and shares, and the bank balance may be growing. You may have to make online transactions or check your locker for money. Borrowing and lending money may also be possible.

Scorpio Family This Week

Family life is fairly good this week for Scorpio natives. You may have a family gathering or a picnic. You may also need to guide the young ones or take care of your parents' health. Relationships with family members may be positive, so it is a good time for bonding.

Scorpio Career This Week

You may have an appraisal or a job change, leading to an increase in workload. Promotion, transfer and employment opportunities are on the horizon. Prepare yourself for good news and use this week to be more productive.

Scorpio Health This Week

Health is fairly good this week, with a good balance between work and rest. You may focus on maintaining a healthy routine with regular gym visits and exercise. Yoga, nutrition and stress-wellness experts can also help to keep you in good condition.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

The romantic front is not looking great this week for Scorpio natives. You may experience feelings of unrequited love or conflicts in a relationship. Online dating may not be successful. It is important to focus on loyalty, trust and support from a spouse and to make time for date nights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Love Horoscope Today, March 26, 2023

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON