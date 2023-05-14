Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts a stressful week

Daily horoscope prediction says, prepare for Change this Week Scorpios!

﻿Get ready Scorpios, it’s time to open the doors and invite transformation into your life this week! Your sense of passion and tenacity will be sure to provide the tools you need to meet.

With a touch of courage, and by listening to your intuition, you’ll be sure to turn those ideas into plans and passions into realities. You will find the key to success by connecting your unique strengths and letting yourself embrace transformation in whatever forms it comes in. Listen to your heart and watch what can happen.

﻿Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

This is the week to deepen your love relationships, both romantic and platonic. Do your best to make a special effort with your relationships and don’t shy away from saying how you truly feel. Use your courageous spirit to make a few meaningful changes in how you express yourself and remember that in order for things to get better you must sometimes open up a bit more than usual. Let go of expectations, but also allow yourself to get a little closer than you have before.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to your career this week, keep your tenacity close at hand. There’s no need to give up even if things don’t look the best, you know what you are capable of achieving and that strength will be more powerful than any doubt you have. Make a concerted effort to aim for something different, it could be taking a chance and creating an entirely new path for yourself. Either way you will find the courage to keep forging ahead with faith and purpose.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

This week brings with it new financial opportunities for Scorpios. Listen to your instincts and be aware of your wants and needs, being sensible and reasonable are great things, but you mustn’t neglect the chance to chase your dreams and make those hopes a reality. Your Scorpio money luck can turn in your favor if you take those risks and trust in yourself.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

To remain connected to your passionate and courageous side this week, don’t neglect to stay in touch with your mental and physical well being. By being gentle and patient with yourself you’ll feel a connection to a higher purpose and will ultimately get back to the present moment, bringing with it clarity and insight. So get out and enjoy the outdoors, nourish yourself and care for your body, as it is your best tool when going through these changes.

﻿Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

