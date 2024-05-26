 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts new ventures | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 26, 2024 12:35 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for May 26- June 1, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Maintain a balanced office and personal life.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, scorpios stands for the truth

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep the lover happy. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. Experience both prosperity & good health.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 26- June 1, 2024: Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 26- June 1, 2024: Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle.

Resolve issues within the relationship and be creative. Experiment with different things that may also keep your relationship warm and hot. Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great time in romance. While you spend more time together, skip every discussion that may hurt the feelings of your lover. Ensure you surprise the lover with a gift and be expressive in emotions. Married Scorpios have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair but married Scorpios should stay away from this as the family life will be compromised.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your professionalism will work at the office. In a team project, do not hesitate to put forward your thoughts and ideas and they will be accepted. The communication needs to be fruitful and your innovative concepts would be appreciated. Utilize the communication skill to win a contract. Some professionals will clear interviews to move abroad for job reasons. Businessmen will launch new ventures that will also bring in good results. Entrepreneurs dealing in antiques, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and timber businesses will see good revenue.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You will see wealth flowing in from different sources. A previous investment will bring in a good return while you may also succeed in selling off or buying a property. Those who are keen to renovate the house can go ahead with the plan. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as you may have a tough time getting it back. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping further expansions this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Scorpios with chest-related issues may develop issues in the first part of the week. Avoid both tobacco and alcohol. Instead prefer healthy habits including proper diet, exercise, and meditation. Minor infections related to the eyes and ears may disturb you. Some children may develop bruises while playing.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

