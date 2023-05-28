Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, May 28- June 2, 2023 predicts positive energy around the corner

Weekly horoscope prediction says, scorpio, prepare to Rise from the Ashes﻿

This week, Scorpios will feel like the stars have aligned just for them. The universe has a surprise in store that will leave them feeling victorious and inspired. A stroke of luck, a new relationship, or an unexpected financial gain is likely to happen.

﻿The week ahead looks very promising for Scorpios, who will experience some amazing new opportunities. These will come from various areas of their lives, and will create the perfect backdrop for transformation. With their natural charm and magnetic personality, they will be able to bring others along on this journey too. All they have to do is take advantage of the positive energy flowing their way!

﻿Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

If you’re single, Scorpio, it’s time to put yourself out there and find someone to share your passions with. For those already in relationships, you might experience some friction or disagreements, but keep in mind that it’s a great opportunity to communicate and get closer. So don't be afraid to take that leap of faith, Scorpios!

﻿Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

Scorpios, you’ll be able to overcome all your work challenges with grace and determination. Expect success and recognition for your efforts, and an opportunity to showcase your abilities. With your focus on making progress, you’ll achieve everything you’ve been striving for!

﻿Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is a good time for Scorpios to think about investments. They could have the opportunity to make a sound investment that could pay dividends in the future. Make sure to stay vigilant about scams and to think carefully before making any financial commitments. Luck is on your side, Scorpios!

﻿Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

Scorpios need to be proactive when it comes to their health this week. Pay close attention to your diet and fitness routines to avoid any issues that may crop up. Keep your spirits up and surround yourself with positivity. Take time to relax and do activities you enjoy, Scorpios! Your body will thank you.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

