Weekly Horoscope Scorpio,November , 12-18, 2023 predicts changes this week

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Evolving Pathways, Time to Be Limitless

A transitional period awaits you, Scorpio! Prepare yourself for impactful changes that will bring you face-to-face with your dreams. With a multitude of planets transitioning through your chart,

Your intuitive prowess is about to reach the sky limit, but your emotion-packed soul could get easily overwhelmed. Let’s think of this week as the celestial jackpot, with each planetary shift bestowing more clarity, purpose, and yes, an overflow of feelings. While all these sound fantastic (and really, it is!), be sure not to drown yourself in these cosmic waters. Moderation is key. For now, delve deep into each facet of your life— love, career, money, health— and discover the impacts you can anticipate.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

Express your feelings genuinely, and be sure to manage your deep emotions healthily. Communicate with your partner about what makes your heart pound - and listen when they open up to you. Single Scorpios may have to shift focus on personal growth first. Do not fret; someone might soon recognize that magnificent growth. The romantic planets aligning are all about revealing the intimate you.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

In the professional sphere, Pluto is set to turn direct in your 3rd house of Communication, illuminating previously dark career corners. Suddenly, tasks seem less intimidating and everything will fall into place. Do not rush though; Jupiter retrograde will allow you to reassess your workplace environment and bring necessary improvements. It's your time to shine and impress those who matter.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

In terms of finances, Neptune retrograde's effect on your 5th House of Money could cause fluctuations in your financial flow. But fret not; with the right decisions, it might well turn into a profit-riding wave. Budgeting is essential, and you could also invest some time in financial education. Overall, consider every spending wisely and don’t be shy about asking for that raise. The stars align in your favor!

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

Schedule time for meditation or join a yoga class. Choose nourishing meals and indulge in quality rest. Focus on healing and maintaining a healthy mind and body to carry you through the challenges ahead. The week ahead might feel like a roller coaster ride, but remember, you're a Scorpio - resilient and ready for whatever comes your way. So breathe, and embrace the transformative power of the stars.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

