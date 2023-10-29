Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts a good income

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Belief in the beauty of the mind

Resolve the crisis in the love life before things get out of hand. Professional success will reflect in financial status and health will be fine.

Be sensible and sensitive when comes to love. Professionals need to be productive this week to win accolades. The financial status is strong and health is also intact.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Have fun this week and ensure you plan a vacation. Provide surprises to the lover to keep the love life alive and energetic. Do not delve into the past as your lover may not like it. Discuss marriage and some Scorpios will also have the support of the parents. Married male Scorpios should not go for an extramarital life as the family life will be compromised. Single Scorpios can expect to meet a new person in life today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

IT professionals as well as copy designers will have to rework a project which may cause grief. However, do not let the setbacks impact your confidence. Focus on your job and you will see the output. Avoid egos in professional life as you may need the assistance of team members in accomplishing tasks. Office politics is not your cup of tea and ensure you stay away from negative vibes at the workplace.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while spending wealth. You will need to save for the rainy day. There will be income from different sources and a freelancing job will also get you a good income. However, you will also have expenses today. A celebration will happen within the family and you are expected to contribute a significant amount. Some Scorpios will need to pay the tuition fee for the child studying abroad.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week. Be cautious while riding a bike, especially at a high speed. The second half of the day will see minor health complications. A Scorpio will have allergies and this can be a concern for some natives. Females who are pregnant need to be careful while taking part in adventure sports.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

