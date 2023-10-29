News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts a good income

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts a good income

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 29, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be sensible and sensitive when comes to love.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Belief in the beauty of the mind

Resolve the crisis in the love life before things get out of hand. Professional success will reflect in financial status and health will be fine.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. The financial status is strong and health is also intact.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. The financial status is strong and health is also intact.

Be sensible and sensitive when comes to love. Professionals need to be productive this week to win accolades. The financial status is strong and health is also intact.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Have fun this week and ensure you plan a vacation. Provide surprises to the lover to keep the love life alive and energetic. Do not delve into the past as your lover may not like it. Discuss marriage and some Scorpios will also have the support of the parents. Married male Scorpios should not go for an extramarital life as the family life will be compromised. Single Scorpios can expect to meet a new person in life today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

IT professionals as well as copy designers will have to rework a project which may cause grief. However, do not let the setbacks impact your confidence. Focus on your job and you will see the output. Avoid egos in professional life as you may need the assistance of team members in accomplishing tasks. Office politics is not your cup of tea and ensure you stay away from negative vibes at the workplace.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while spending wealth. You will need to save for the rainy day. There will be income from different sources and a freelancing job will also get you a good income. However, you will also have expenses today. A celebration will happen within the family and you are expected to contribute a significant amount. Some Scorpios will need to pay the tuition fee for the child studying abroad.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week. Be cautious while riding a bike, especially at a high speed. The second half of the day will see minor health complications. A Scorpio will have allergies and this can be a concern for some natives. Females who are pregnant need to be careful while taking part in adventure sports.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out