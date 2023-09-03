Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 3-9, 2023 predicts monetary benefits on cards

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, The Universe Bowing to Your Soul You will feel a sense of power and control this week as the universe aligns to help you achieve your goals. Keep your focus and determination intact as you conquer all obstacles that come your way. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 3-9, 2023: You will feel a sense of power and control this week as the universe aligns to help you achieve your goals.

As the week begins, Scorpios will feel a renewed sense of control and power as the universe aligns in their favor. This is the time to put all your focus and determination towards achieving your goals as you will find all obstacles giving way to your drive and ambition. Remember to keep your emotions in check and don't let your passionate side get the best of you. With the right balance, you will find success and satisfaction in all aspects of your life.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is in the air for Scorpios this week as you feel an intense connection with your partner. Passion and intimacy will be at an all-time high, making this the perfect time to strengthen your bond. However, don't let your possessive side get the best of you as jealousy may lead to unnecessary conflict. For singles, keep an open mind and heart as new romantic opportunities may come your way.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week:

This week will bring opportunities for professional growth and success for Scorpios. With your sharp intellect and attention to detail, you will impress your superiors and colleagues with ease. Trust your intuition and take calculated risks as this will lead to lucrative rewards. Keep an eye out for unexpected opportunities that may arise.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week:

Your finances will improve this week as you make wise investments and decisions. Trust your intuition when it comes to money matters as it will lead you to profitable ventures. Avoid impulsive purchases and keep your spending in check. This is the time to focus on your long-term financial goals.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week:

You may feel an extra surge of energy this week as you prioritize your health and wellness. Stay active and exercise regularly to keep your body and mind in top shape. Make sure to also get adequate rest and nutrition to maintain your overall well-being. Focus on a healthy routine to keep your energy levels high and mood elevated.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

