Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 7-13, 2025: You may be in the pink of health

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you do not believe in miracles. Resolve the crisis in your love life and utilize professional opportunities to prove your significance. Financial prosperity is backed by good health this week. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure the relationship is productive this week. Continue giving the best professional results. No major financial issue will hurt your health, which is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

There is love in the air, and it is your ability to recognize it that makes the relationship exciting this week. You must be a good listener and should be ready to spare time for the lover. Some love affairs will have the flair of possessiveness, and females may find it irritating at times. Male naives must be careful to value the opinions of the partners while making crucial decisions this week. You should also be ready to discuss the love affair with the parents, which will bring a different turn to it.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Minor performance-related issues may come up, and you must be ready to tackle them. A senior may not be happy with your working style and will instruct you to change this, which may also impact the flow of work. Ensure you communicate efficiently with the seniors. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful with your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You will be good in terms of wealth. This will help you make smart contributions to the stock market. There will also be success in a legal battle over property within the family. This will also enhance your property. You may consider financially helping a friend, and businessmen looking for trade expansions may also succeed in raising funds this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will impact the day. However, it is good to have a proper lifestyle, and you should also be careful to have a proper diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestive issues in the second part of the week. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)